South County Family Y renamed as “The Natelli Family Y”

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The YMCA of Frederick County recently opened a new facility and it’s being renamed after they received a generous “gift of land.”

The Natelli communities gifted 22 acres of land valued at 8.5 million dollars to the “South County Family Y”– that will now be called the “Natelli Family Y.”

The Natelli Family is committed to contributing to non-profits and charities in support of the local community so are proud of this partnership that focuses on the most critical needs and services of the community. The YMCA of Frederick County says that this gift allowed them to raise the necessary funds to build the facility and they are excited for the new opportunities this location will bring.

Tom Clingman, Vice President of Social Responsibility said, “a naming opportunity is something that’s not taken lightly. It’s something that requires a lot of deliberation and the Natelli’s could have built houses on that land, but they chose to donate the land to the YMCA knowing that their community needed a community center.”