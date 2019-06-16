Son donates kidney to his father, saving his life

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — A father and son from Brunswick are celebrating a Fathers Day they’ll never forget.

After being in countless surgeries since 2011, Robert Terry Hughes Jr. was devastated when he got the news he needed a new kidney. “Eventually it came to the point where I needed dialysis and I would have to get listed on the transplant list, the recipient list,” Hughes said.



After being in dialysis for six months, his family decided they wanted to get tests to see if they qualify to donate. Due to medical complications, his wife was unable to donate, but his son was a perfect match. “Seeing your dad go through something like that and being given the opportunity to be able to help him out of that situation, it feels really humbling and great,” Robert Hughes said, who donated his kidney to his father.

The transplant was completed in January with family by their side every step of the way.



“He’s going to be able to live many more years and see my children and his grandchildren, great grandchildren. I think that will just be amazing,” Roberts son said. Being on the transplant list can take months, or even years to find a match.

“It means a lot that someone, anyone would be willing to give you a kidney, but in this case its even more special since its your child, your son,” Hughes said.

The family hopes their story can help change the misconception on organ donating and eliminate the fear behind it.