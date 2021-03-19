Maryland Coalition of Sexual Assault: People with disabilities more likely to experience sexual assault

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Despite the pandemic, sexual assault is still a major issue, and with many in-person resources closed, advocates want the public to know the signs of abuse — especially in the disabled community.

According to the Maryland Coalition of Sexual Assault, people with a disability are more than three times likely to experience sexual assault than people without disabilities.

In 2017, Montgomery County had one of the highest rates of sexual assault.

Advocates in the area say they are working daily to combat the issue by providing resources and virtual therapists to help victims file reports and come forward.

Experts say people with disabilities may be dependent on others for care, which makes reporting the assault more difficult.

However, if anyone notices signs of abuse they are encouraged to report it, so the victim will be taken care of.

“The Montgomery County Crisis Center has never shut down. Even during this time we have continued to provide services. We have therapist on site and experts who work within the disability community. During this time, 24 hours a day you can call the crisis center and speak to a live therapist or counselor and we will assist you,” said Rafiah H. Prince, a supervisory therapist with the Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program.

Signs of abuse include: