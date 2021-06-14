Some of the 112 rescued animals were made available for adoption by the Humane Society of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The 112 animals rescued by the Humane Society of Washington County could soon find their forever homes. Of the 91 dogs rescued, the Humane Society said a few have already been made available for adoption.

HSWC is still examining many of the animals for medical and behavioral needs, but the little guys will be added to the organization’s adoption page as they become available.

Those seeking to adopt any of the animals should be aware that none of the rescued dogs are house-trained, crate-trained, or leash-trained, and will need a lot of time and patience to adjust.

The Humane Society also wanted to remind potential adopters that they have lots of other animals in need who weren’t part of this rescue, and oftentimes come from just as difficult situations.