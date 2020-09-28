Some Maryland tax credit deadlines to be extended, per Governor Hogan

A Maryland state flag waves near the state house on the morning of the first day of the state’s 2020 legislative session, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation is extending the deadline to apply for 2020 Homeowners’ and Renter’s Property Tax Credits, according to Governor Larry Hogan. The deadline is moving from October 1 to October 31.

The tax credit programs save Marylanders more than $65 million each year, according to a press release from Governor Hogan’s Press Office. Homeowners receive an average of $1,348 on their tax bill, while renters receive $414 on average.

“This is yet another step our administration is taking to ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes,” said Governor Hogan. “Tens of thousands of Marylanders who have not yet applied may still be eligible for these tax credits, and now have an additional month to apply for this much-needed relief.”

The Homeowner’s Property Tax Credit Program gives eligible homeowners some relief by putting a limit on how much property taxes are owed based on their income.

Homeowners who apply for the program but have already paid their property tax will be refunded any eligible tax credit by their local county finance office. If the homeowner lives in a county or municipality that also provides supplemental homeowners’ credits, he or she will be automatically applied if he or she is approved for the state homeowners’ credit.

Through the Renters’ Property Tax Credit Program, eligible renters can receive a direct check payment of up to $1,000. Eligibility is based on if a renter pays a high monthly rent relative to their total income and does not receive federal or state housing subsidies or live in public housing.

Applications can be submitted online through Maryland OneStop. It takes 30-90 days for applications to be processed, and online applications are processed faster than those sent in through the mail.

For more information about the tax credits, click here.

