Some health experts suggest the Keto diet can cause harm

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — A new survey from weight watchers say 36% of Americans have gained a significant amount of weight during the covid-19 pandemic however in efforts to reduce that weight some people have turned to the keto diet, but some experts suggest that diet is not always the best way to lose weight.

Typically when you enter someone’s kitchen you might see bread or even juice, but the keto diet is a type of diet that significantly restricts carbohydrate intake.

According to Medical News Today, usually the body breaks down carbohydrates into the sugar glucose, which it uses for energy. When there are not enough carbs in the body, it goes into a stage called ketosis.

Instead of relying on sugar that comes from carbohydrates like fruits and vegetables, the keto diet relies on ketone bodies, which is a type of fuel that the liver produces from stored fat.

However, experts say getting the liver to make ketone bodies is tricky and can be potentially harmful.

” A keto diet needs to be done very carefully and monitored, because it can cause all sorts of interesting phenomena, you may have heard of what’s called the keto flu. That’s when people get inducted in the process and they feel kind of awful and lack energy for a while. It also could cause significant shifts of fluid or water in the body so that can create problems as well” Said Andrew Freeman , MD, a cardiologist from National Jewish Health.

This restrictive diet is not for everyone but it can work for some, however experts suggest contacting your primary doctor before trying any new diets.