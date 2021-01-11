Some FCPS parents are not happy with the decision to delay in-person activities

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County Public schools recently made the decision to suspend all in-person activities due to spikes in coronavirus cases.

However, some parents are not too happy with the decision and have concerns about their children’s’ education and social development.

FCPS suspended small group instruction, winter sports, and it was announced that the hybrid learning model has been delayed.

Although the schools are keeping student’s safety their number one priority, some parents feel like they had no say in the decision. Many believe the suspension of in-person activities can impact their child’s social skills and development.

Sara Garcia, the parent of three FCPS students, expressed her worry for her children’s mental health. She explained that many places like restaurants and bars are not all closed, so families should get a choice.

“I just think that if we have the option of going into restaurants and public places, then we should have the option for a public setting for education as well,” said Garcia.

Christa Joynuss, a FCPS parent is not happy about the decision to suspend sports. She says her son has been through a lot this past year, and sports is his outlet to help him cope.

Although some parents want their students to return, others are happy with the decision, but regardless, school district officials say they believe they are doing the right thing to keep everyone safe.