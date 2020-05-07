Some clarity now on Maryland schools this spring, but big questions linger

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With Governor Hogan’s decision Wednesday to close schools for the rest of the academic year, administrators have some clarity about planning to close out the spring semester. But the implications long-term for education in Maryland are a cause for concern.

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon is giving local school districts options for distance and small group learning and virtual instruction. For Washington County Teachers Association president Neil Becker, it is especially painful for educators who miss their students and professional colleagues.

“School buildings remain closed. So be it,” says Becker. “But teachers are still committed to educating their students and supporting their families.”

According to Becker, this health crisis has shown how important public schools are for the community and a strong economy. And Pieter Bickford, who serves on the Washington County School Board, says these past few months are taking an emotional toll.

“I know there are a lot of teachers and staff members who are going to be sad not to see their kids one last time except maybe on a screen,” says Bickford.

Teachers Association President Becker says the pandemic has underscored the digital divide in the school system.

“The pandemic now has really put a spotlight on the opportunity gaps in the digital divide,” Becker says, “not just here in Washington county, but throughout Maryland.”

With the governor’s latest directive, there is sense of direction for the spring semester, 2020. But what after that? The General Assembly this year passed a multi-billion dollar public education investment initiative called the Kirwan plan. Late Thursday afternoon Governor Hogan vetoed the Kirwan education package saying it would have “a significant fiscal impact.”

And Washington County school administrators are now weighing options for spring semester graduation ceremonies, likely with seniors only, but presented online. A possible target date is June 15.

