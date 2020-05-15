SoldierFit to launch outdoor boot camps, virtual workout platform

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — SoldierFit, founded in Frederick, Maryland, is adapting to the changing state and county restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Trainers are tapping into to both new and old ways to deliver workouts.

“For a lot a people out there this will be a new hat. For us, this is where we came from,” said SoldierFit founder and CEO, Danny Farrar, “This company started in the parks, in the fields, outside getting after it.”

And it’s back to the outdoors as SoldierFit prepares to open all Maryland locations for outdoor boot camps.

At headquarters in Frederick, this means setting up in the parking lot.

Classes will be limited to less than 10 clients, or soldiers as they’re called, and each will be given a pump of hand sanitizer before class.

Everyone will workout within a defined space that is spread apart from the next soldier.

“We’re taking [boot camps] down from an hour to about 40 minutes,” explained trainer Andrew Gibb, “that way, as we get into our evening classes, we have about 20 minutes of cleaning and preparation before getting into the next class.”

Every piece of equipment is sprayed with CDC-recommended disinfectant after each class. Gibbs says shedding some sweat under the sun and the frequent cleaning will be worth it to connect with clients again.

“This way we’re able to bring some excitement back to it so that’s definitely going to be exciting as well,” Gibbs said.

SoldierFit is also using some new skills in the form of a virtual platform.

Farrar says the online network has been in the works since before the pandemic. Next week, the platform will be live to provide multiple resources like an exercise library, list of suggested grocery items, and a series of workout videos to do from home.

“We’re going to be doing things that they have laying around their house. You might not have a 25 pound kettle bell, but you got a jug of milk,” Farrar said, “the workouts are really high intense, we’re going to get your heart rate up and we’re going to use your body weight against you.”

These adjustments are critical to continue the business and work around client’s schedules. So far, the company has retained about 70 percent of their membership and hopes are that number will grow with these initiatives.

“I want to keep you sane, I want to keep your endorphins up and I want to keep you fired up and motivated as we try to navigate this difficult time,” said Farrar.

For more information on SoldierFit, visit soldierfit.com