MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and School Resource Officers (SRO) were called to Middletown Middle School at around 9 a.m. for social media threats, which were initially posted on Instagram and Snapchat and targeted Black kids at the school.

In a news release, FCSO said officers worked with Frederick County Public Schools officials to assist school administration in quickly identifying several suspects and taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the school and the Middletown community. At no point during the day did FCSO, in partnership with FCPS officials, evacuate the school or put it on lockdown or lockout.

FCPS officials did send a “Find Out First” message to the Middletown Middle community, describing the events and telling them that there is no imminent danger.

Deputies are currently conducting a full investigation to establish whether the acts were illegal, and if so, criminal charges will be filed. FCPS may also enforce their disciplinary measures.

The suspects will be treated as juveniles at this time, and their names and other identifying information will be kept private.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-025423.