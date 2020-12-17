Snow switches over to freezing rain and sleet

I-70 freeway may improve overnight, but commuters should remain cautious for ice heading into work Thursday.

MYERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Road conditions along I-70 between Hagerstown and Frederick continue to improve Wednesday evening as road crews continue to clear and salt the roads for the overnight timeframe. Meteorologist Derek Bowen observed a switch over from sleet and freezing rain that could impact commuters come Thursday morning.

While roadways along I-70 improve, Bowen states that road crews and motorists must remain vigilant to changing road conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing tonight, making pathways subject to refreeze before Thursday morning’s commute.

Temperatures Thursday will rise above freezing, melting road surfaces during the afternoon. While temperatures over the next few nights will return below freezing, weather conditions look to stay dry to finish the week and carry through the entirety of the weekend.

The above video discusses observed weather conditions in Myersville during the 5 o’clock hour Wednesday evening, while the video below describes road conditions on I-70 WB heading back from Frederick to Hagerstown.

In Hagerstown, snowfall totals at 7 p.m. ET were between 4-6 inches with slight glazing of freezing rain less than 0.05″. Bowen notes less than a tenth of an inch of freezing rain in Myersville at 5:30 p.m.