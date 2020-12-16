Snow removal trucks load up, roll out across the region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Clearing and melting snow is a big task that requires tons of salt, literally.

During a big storm, Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation might use 6,000 tons of rock salt. That’s about all the county used during last year’s calm winter weather season, officials say.

Winter weather management is a lot more than just stockpiling salt, though. MCDOT plans for winter weather year-round. Jeff Knutsen, chief of field operations, explains what happens when there’s snow in the forecast.

“We start tracking it several days out. We stay in contact with the national weather service. We get the drivers in here about two hours prior to the start of the weather. We get them loaded up and logged in,” said Knutsen.

Some roads, like-numbered routes, are cleared by the state while others are cleared by the county or your local city.

“We start with our primary and emergency roads first, then once all of them are cleared we start getting into the neighborhoods,” said Knutsen.

If you have to head out, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has a few tips to keep you safe.

“Snow is not an ideal weather condition, so you’ll want to drive 5 to 10 MPH slower than you normally would. If you’re on the road and you find yourself near our equipment, slow down and give trucks as much room as possible,” said Shanteé Felix of MDOT SHA.

MCDOT says they anticipate snow truck drivers making passes into the Thursday morning hours. During a much larger snow event, those drivers could be away from home for days at a time. During a big winter weather event, MCDOT provides meals for staff and bunks for drivers to catch up on sleep.

“During a blizzard, we’ve been in for five or six days at a time without going home. A lot of people don’t realize that once we’re done here, these guys get to go home shovel their own driveways,” said Knutsen.