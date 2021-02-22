Snow-bound lottery winner must wait to claim his prize

The prize for a $2 million lottery ticket purchased at the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Md. was unclaimed since January 20 since the winner was snowed in at his Pittsburgh home.

LONACONING, Md. (WDVM) — Imagine you won $2 million in the lottery, but Old Man Winter prevented you from claiming your prize.

That’s what happened to a 54-year-old Pittsburgh resident who hit the jackpot over a month ago. He was not able to make his way to the Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland to present his ticket until now. Lisa Llewellyn, a clerk at the market, and Gail Pelovitz, a spokesperson for the lottery, had similar reasons to speculate, even without a blizzard, why a winner might hold on to a ticket before cashing it in.

“I guess they’re getting lawyers and paperwork and all that in order to cash in,” said Llewellyn, laughing.

“People take their time,” Pelovitz said. “They want to make sure they have everything ready to go. They speak to lawyers and accountants and financial advisers. That’s likely what’s going on.”

