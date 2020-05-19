Snack bags packed and given to health care workers at Meritus

Maryland

by: Nordea Lewis

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial put together snack bags for health professionals outside of Meritus Medical Center on Monday. Dozens came out to show their support by packing up food to create snack bags for health care workers.

“Today we are proud to say that with the community help […] we were able to put together 2,500 snack bags, so that every employee from the janitor to the CEO would get a snack,” said Lynn Bibbee.

The bags contained fruit snacks, cheese crackers, breakfast bars and more, so medical staff can stay alert and energized. Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial hopes to do more community work to help medical professionals in a time like this.

