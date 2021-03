GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue reported smoke in the dining room of the IHOP restaurant on Century Blvd on Tuesday evening. The building was evacuated.

Fire and Rescue said that a malfunctioning HVAC on the roof caused the smoke to enter the dining room.

Update – IHOP restaurant, Century Blvd., Germantown, malfunctioning HVAC on roof, Power controlled, no fire, no injuries, no pancakes for the time being https://t.co/RFeS3pmK51 pic.twitter.com/aQG4adzVPg — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 9, 2021

According to Fire and Rescue, there was no fire and no injuries. All occupants were accounted for after the evacuation.