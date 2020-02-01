Smithsburg woman submits video to HGTV for a home town makeover

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Washington County Woman wants everyone to know about the hidden gems that could use an upgrade in Smithsburg. She entered the town into a contest promoted by Home and Garden Television .

When Gina McCracken heard that HGTV was having a contest to revitalize a small town, she took her camera out and started filming. She tells WDVM that she wanted to showcase the small town and submit her video to the network, in hopes they are chosen.

“I feel like Smithsburg is in a stuck phase, everyone always tells me its such a big community. I’ve been told that there are street cookouts and families who get together and I don’t see that anymore, I want to see a close-knit community again, I want that for my son,” McCracken said.

According to the requirements posted on HGTV’S website, the network is calling for small towns with a population of 40,000 people or less. They are looking for towns that have homes with great architecture and a main street that could use some tender love and care.

“Smithsburg is a great place, especially to raise children, Veterans Park is a very big nice open park I think there are things they could add to that park to make it better,” Karie Lawrence said, who has lived in Smithsburg for close to 20 years. The deadline to submit why your town should be chosen is the first week in February. The show is set to premiere next year.