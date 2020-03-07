Smithsburg woman charged for stealing funds from local EMS

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Smithsburg woman has been charged with stealing around $36,000 from the Smithsburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Emily Demmons, 42, for siphoning funds from the Smithsburg EMS over the course of three years.

According to the investigation, Demmons was in charge of finances at Smithsburg EMS from 2008 to 2019. After sorting through Smithsburg EMS’s finances, the sheriff’s office determined that Demmons stole $36,145.06 from March 7, 2017, until March 5, 2020.

