Smithsburg Town Council gets ball rolling days after election

"We are looking to combine fresh new ideas and faces with years of experience."

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– In the first week of new Smithsburg council seats filled, they are already trying to get the ball rolling on several hot topics.

Many voters focused on which candidates would help ensure water rates, sewer rates, trash removal, improving park amenities and if roads will be fixed. Councilmember Donnie Souders says the council is looking into constructing an internal yard waste program for the town. As of now, a third party picks up yard waste once a month but if the town creates an internal program, they can then mulch up yard debris and put it right back into their parks.

“The town was divided as you can see by the election over bringing some new fresh ideas and faces as well as bringing someone like myself to a fourth term that has experience and knowledge of the town,” said Souders. “We have to bridge those two together and try to move the town forward because there are big issues that this town will face over the next two to four years.”

Three council members are returning with nearly a decade of experience, and two new members David Dan and Tracey Knight are joining the table.