Smithsburg resident wins $10,000 prize from lottery scratch-off

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — One of seven winning Maryland Lottery scratch-offs was sold in Smithsburg last week. The game, a Money Explosion scratch-off purchased from High’s on Jefferson Blvd, was worth $10,000.

Across the state, Marylanders won $26.7 million in prizes from the state’s lottery. The two largest prizes — worth $50,000 each — were awarded to players in Havre de Grace and Salisbury.

According to the Maryland Lottery, five tickets for various games sold last week remain unclaimed. To learn how to claim your lottery winnings, visit here.