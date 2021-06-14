Smithsburg reopens Town Hall to the public

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Smithsburg Town Hall reopened its doors to the public on Monday, June 14.

All regular meetings, special meetings and commission meetings will now be open to in-person attendance, according to the Town of Smithsburg’s Facebook page.

“Town employees are working to provide video coverage of all Mayor [and] Town Council meetings for residents to access on the internet or Facebook. We appreciate your patience as the logistics are worked on,” the town’s Facebook posted.

Residents can continue to drop payments and correspondence into the drop box in front of Town Hall or be mailed to 21 West Water St, Smithsburg, MD 21783. Payments can also continue to be made online through the town’s website.