Smithsburg remembers Charles “Buddy” Blake Sr.

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Smithsburg community continues to remember the life of Charles “Buddy” Blake Sr.

Blake passed away of cancer at the age of 76; however, many of his former colleagues want to remember the 52 years of service he provided to the community. He was a part of the Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company (SCVFC), and several say he was most known for his positive attitude.

“Always positive, hardworking for us, he was our driver’s trainer for the CDL license for most of his term he was here,” said SCVFC Chief Danny Gibson.

According to SCVFC firefighter Dale Fishack, Blake served as lieutenant, treasure and his last ranking, president of SCVFC. Fishack also noted he was a devoted member of his church.

“It’s going to be a huge loss for the department, it’s going to be some big shoes to fill,” Fishack said.

According to the organization, Blake was also a charter and life member of Smithsburg Emergency Medical Services. The SCVFC’s Facebook page shared his funeral arrangements.

A viewing will be held 2 p.m. on July 10, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on July 11 at Cavetown Church.