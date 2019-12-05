Smithsburg Police Department no longer handing out warnings

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Smithsburg Police Department is cracking down on drivers during the busy holiday season.

The department will start ticketing drivers who ignore stop signs and red lights while driving through town. The chief of police says officers are done handing out warnings, which were initially given out to educate drivers in that area. After a lack of compliance, and recent accidents, the chief says while warnings are not completely ruled out, tickets will be issued more regularly.

“We have had two fairly significant traffic collisions in the square there last month both of which were red light related, also stop sign violations we see in particular areas of the town where there are stop sign violations people just roll through them for whatever reason,” Chief DeGrange said. He also says this increased enforcement will help ensure safety on the roads.