Smithsburg mayor to step down on Friday

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The mayor of Smithsburg will step down from his position on Friday, Feb. 5, according to a Facebook post by the town’s account.

Mayor Jack Kesselring cited several reasons for his decision to leave office; the most notable of which was the pressure of the responsibilities of the mayor’s office in addition to his responsibilities as a first responder and small business owner.

While Kesselring said he does not see himself as a politician and he is not planning on running for another position in local government, he is determined to remain an active member of the Smithsburg community.

“I’m not stepping away from Smithsburg,” said Kesselring. “I will continue to do the things that I did prior to going into the mayor’s office, which was help our community. I ran several fundraisers and raised money for organizations.”

Kesselring also extended a heartfelt “thank you” to the people of Smithsburg who he said supported him through even his toughest decisions as mayor over the years.