Smithsburg man faces multiple drug and firearm offenses

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a Smithsburg man was arrested and charged on numerous drug and firearm charges Tuesday.

Timothy Lewis, 51, was arrested after the sheriff’s office SWAT Team and the Washington County Special Response Team conducted a search and seizure in the 4200 block of Garfield Road in Smithsburg related to a narcotics investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they recovered cocaine, digital scales, CDS paraphernalia a handgun and stolen property.