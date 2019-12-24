Smithsburg Lions Club hosts its final blood drive for the year

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Together with the American Red Cross, the Smithsburg Lions Club hosted its final blood drive for the year on Monday.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Smithsburg Lions Club and American Red Cross had set up shop at the Smithsburg Volunteer Fire Department. According to the Red Cross, one donation can potentially save up to three lives and approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States.

“We’ve hosted them for many, many years. Probably as long as we’ve had a lions club, and the lions club will be 75 years-old soon,” said Frank Schaller, a member of the Lions Club. “A good season to do that… You can save somebody’s life for Christmas.”

The club’s next blood drive will be in February.