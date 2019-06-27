Smithsburg Fire Chief addresses house siren complaints

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — There have been multiple complaints in Smithsburg in regards to the sound of the fire department’s house siren.

These complaints say the siren is too loud and wakes residents up in the middle of the night.

The volunteer fire department countered those concerns on Facebook with a post stating that hearing the siren is a way to give those in need a sign of relief knowing that someone is on the way to help.

The siren is used to alert volunteers for calls dispatched so that the staff can respond as quickly as possible.

“It is a vital source of alerting volunteers for the cause. It is very important for heritage, very important for the community, something we will continue to blow 24/7,” said Chief Danny Gibson of Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company.

The chief of the department also encouraged those woken up by a siren in the middle of the night to offer up a prayer for their neighbors and those volunteering to respond.