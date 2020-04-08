Smithsburg finalizes town council election candidates

SMITHSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Following a postponement, Smithsburg has finalized the candidates running in their general election.

Donald Souders, Nathaniel Smith, Ken Carpenter, and David Dan are all running for a position on the Smithsburg Town Council with the mayor where they will serve a four-year term.

Three council positions are up for grabs with the new election date being scheduled for June 9.

The town of Smithsburg is currently working with Washington County to explore a process for mail-in ballots to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus, but no process has been finalized as of now.