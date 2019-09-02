Smithsburg EMS improving finances, officials say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During the Board of County Commissioner’s last meeting in August, the Washington County Division of Emergency Services provided an update of Smithsburg Emergency Medical Services.

Both Jonathan Hart and David Chisholm went before the Board to give commissioners an update on Smithsburg EMS as the company continues to recover from a financial crisis.

According to DES officials, the Smithsburg EMS is positively improving on its finances. They also reported that after selling company vehicles, year-to-date, the organization has profited approximately $55,000.

In May, the company was provided with a $100,000 loan from the County to prevent it from shutting down operations in the area. Part of its repayment efforts included selling vehicles. An audit is expected to be conducted for Smithsburg EMS including other EMS services around the county.