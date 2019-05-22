Smithsburg EMS gets financial aid after money struggle

Smithsburg Emergency Services was approved to receive a loan after reporting financial difficulty to continue operation.

During a Board of County Commissioners meeting, Director R. David Hays from the Division of Emergency Services and the county’s emergency medical services officials outlined a budget plan that should help Smithsburg EMS acquire a balanced budget.

The loan is part of a DES Corrective Action Plan and includes $100,000 over the course of five years with a 1-year loan deferment.

“Really without the loan, they do not have any cash available, their reserves are down to just about nothing so they would essentially cease to exist to be able to provide service which would cause interruption in the emergency medical services to the Smithsburg area and the surrounding communities,” Hays said.