Smithsburg EMS financial update provided

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Washington County Division of Emergency Services and Smithsburg EMS provided a financial status update.

DES reported that Smithsburg EMS is on track and doing well financially. Back in May of this year, county commissioners approved a $100,000 loan to help finance operations at Smithsburg EMS.

A county report shared that the organization has realigned salaries and operational expenses with input from DES.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News