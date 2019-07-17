Smithsburg EMS financial update provided

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Washington County Division of Emergency Services and Smithsburg EMS provided a financial status update.

DES reported that Smithsburg EMS is on track and doing well financially. Back in May of this year, county commissioners approved a $100,000 loan to help finance operations at Smithsburg EMS.

A county report shared that the organization has realigned salaries and operational expenses with input from DES.