Smithsburg council meets with county commissioners on water treatment plant upgrades Video

SMITHSBURG, Md. - To meet the anticipated growth in Smithsburg, something will need to change at the wastewater treatment plant off Leitersburg/Smithsburg Road.

The extent of the upgrades and what they mean for future development, however, is undetermined.

The Smithsburg Town Council met with several members of the Washington County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening to determine exactly where those plans stand.

According to county documents, the cheaper of the two options would accommodate growth based on historical data, however, the town wants to allow for additional expansion and growth after multiple developers have laid out plans.

One such property includes the proposed Clovery Hill Development.

Funding for the Smithsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade has been allocated for construction in the county's fiscal year 2020 and 2021 budgets.