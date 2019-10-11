Smart appliances in your home can be vulnerable to a cyber attack

Cyber officials say one of the most common mistakes is consumers not changing passwords on their smart devices

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With this month being all about National Cyber Security Awareness, cyber officials advise people to be weary of anything that has the capability of connecting to the internet.

The goal of this year’s cybersecurity awareness month is for consumers to take ownership of their personal data. The “Internet of Things”, (IoT) is a topic that people often overlook. It relates to items like cars, appliances, home security and more.

“Smartwatch, could be your TV or your refrigerator, nowadays they can have computers inside them, those things are all connected to the internet and since they’re connected to the internet they’re vulnerable to a hacker,” Darren Clark said, owner of Clark Computer Services.

Cyber officials say one of the most common mistakes consumers make it not changing the default password on smart devices they purchase.

“Almost any hacker with low skills or high skills knows to first check you know the default password for that device, if you didn’t change that password, they can take control of it to stage other attacks on your network or they can use it to do something like seeing what you’re doing inside the house,” Clark said.

One of the more popular items like a smartwatch are devices that cyber officials point out directly. A smartwatch has the same operating system as your phone and is susceptible to the same vulnerabilities.

“They can do things like read your email messages, they can interject themselves through the communication stream and gather whatever communication is going on between your watch and the internet or your watch and your phone,” Clark said.

Cyber officials say to make sure you update your passwords and software regularly to ensure safety across all smart devices. They also encourage you to enable automatic updates to help defend your devices against the latest risks.