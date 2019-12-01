WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.

Starting back in 2010, this event is marked as the kick-off to holiday shopping. Some business owners combine efforts to sell their goods by gathering in one location. Stores in the area that took advantage of this campaign say, shopping locally is important to help support and grow communities. They also say they hope to change the way consumers shop within their community during the holiday season.

“We are family owned and operated by four owners and it makes a difference to be able to walk into a store because its such a home feeling I think and it just feels like home,” Aurora Moser-Reed said, an employee at Hearty Pet, a family-run animal store in Hagerstown.