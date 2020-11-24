Small business braces for Governor Hogan restrictions as COVID cases spike

Small business owners like David Leazier in Hagerstown are trying to follow Governor Hogan’s restrictions on serving patrons as COVID cases spike across the state.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland small businesses are bracing for the latest restrictions imposed by Governor Larry Hogan due to the spike in coronavirus infections.

Hogan announced Monday that state law enforcement will ramp up compliance checks to be sure that limited business hours and lower capacity standards are met — and that masks are being worn by employees and patrons alike. One Hagerstown bar and restaurant owner says he is working through the challenges.

“Everybody just wants it to be over and every day you just try to work through it and try to keep everybody on upbeat. it’s our goal, says David Leazier, owner of the Colonial Bar and Grill in north Hagerstown for 36 years.

Leazier says dining on his outdoor patio has helped with business these past few months, but with colder weather now he will lose those patrons.