Sleep in Heavenly Peace resumes bed building for Frederick children

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – A local non-profit in Frederick has started up its services again, seeking to provide beds for children in need.

The Frederick Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace had to slow down their production during the pandemic but has now been able to organize socially distanced build days.

The organization focuses on providing bed frames, mattresses, blankets, and pillows to children that would otherwise sleep on the floor.

SHP Community Support Specialist Karl Rathvon said their chapter built over 30 beds during their last build.

“We believe that there are up to 2,00 children in Frederick County who are in need of a bed these days,” Rathvon said. “About 2% of any population will have children sleeping on the floor or on a couch or sharing a bed or something.”

Rathvon said SHP is working with other non-profits and social services within the community to find beds for those that need them. Anyone seeking or bed can request service through SHP’s website.