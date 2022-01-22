Sleep in heavenly peace builds beds for unfortunate families

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A bed is a basic necessity for anyone’s health and well-being. That’s why they sleep in heavenly peace organization in Hagerstown is making it their personal mission to make sure that no kid sleep on the floor.

“If you take the population of Washington County of 150,000 people and under 18 is about 26,000 based upon the 2021 Consensus, there is probably about 26,000 children in Washington County under the age of 18, Chapter President, Ernie Giancola explained.” “So if we take 3% of that presently right now there’s probably 1000 children in Washington County without bed sleeping on floors.”

Sleep In Heavenly Peace with their group of volunteers build, assemble, and deliver twin-size beds to children and families in need. The event consisted of volunteers of all ages building beds in several workstations to deliver to families all across the county.

Many participants had their own personal stories of either not having a bed or witnessing a family without beds which were their main reason for helping out in this vital cause.

“It brought me back to when I was in high school, and I was asked to babysit for a family, and I walked into the house, I knew they weren’t a well-to-do family at all, and I realized the children were sleeping on the floor, volunteer Helen Sheppard explained.” “It’s amazing that these beds will be used very shortly on someone’s home to help to have a child sleep on a bed.”

The event ended with a little over two hundred beds being built ready for delivery around the county.

For more information about how you can volunteer or donate toward SHP, visit www.shpbeds.org.