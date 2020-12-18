Sledding safety for first snow of season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – As the winter season begins, experts are advising communities to consider the risks involved in winter activities like sledding.

A new study from the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s hospital found 220,488 patients in the United States were treated in emergency departments for sledding-related injuries between 2008 and 2017.

Almost 70% of them were 19-years-old and younger.

Senior Research Associate Rebecca McAdams says they don’t want to dissuade anyone from having fun while sledding, but they want people to know the risks.

“What we want people to know is to take recommendations that we have to make sure that the activity is as safe as possible,” McAdams said. “What we recommend for both adults and children is to always wear a helmet when you sled, and that is because many people were being injured with head injuries.”

Mcadams says additional precautions include going feet first down the hill, try to find a sled that can brake or steer and check out the area for any possible hazards before you hit the hills.