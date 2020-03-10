Sixth person confirmed to have coronavirus in Maryland

We will continue to update this story

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A sixth person has been confirmed to have coronavirus.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the person is from Prince George’s County who contracted the virus during out-of-state travel.

Hogan tweeted saying, “there appears to be no major concerns overexposure risk tot he community and no connection to the previous positive cases.”

So far, four people in Montgomery County and one person in Harford County also tested positive for the virus.

