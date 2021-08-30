Six-year-old Middletown twins reported missing, police seek help

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County’s Sheriff’s is asking for the public’s help to find 6-year-old missing twins.

Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami were last seen either August 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown, Md. The sheriff’s office received the missing report Monday.

Christopher is four feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew-style haircut. He was also last seen wearing a size extra-large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Kayleigh is four feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.

According to police, they were last seen with Brittney Hammon, of Middletown. They believe that she was operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland’s tag, 4ES6629.

If you have seen these children or have any information that could help, please contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-087510.