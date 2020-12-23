Six Montgomery County leaders will be named in the 2020 Human Rights Hall

The county will hold a virtual program to honor each leader

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As the year is almost coming to an end, six leaders will soon be inducted into the 2020 Human Rights Hall for their commitment and work in Montgomery County.

The County’s Executive Marc Elrich selected six individuals including MCPD’s police Chief Marcus Jones who has served in numerous leadership roles, Darryl McSwain, Montgomery Parks Police chief who served more than 32 years in law enforcement. Bruce Adams, who is a lifelong resident, will also get recognition for working within diverse cultural and minority groups.

The first woman to serve as the president of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Association, Marcine Goodloe, Dr. Michael Lin, a biomedical scientist who used his talents to empower underrepresented communities, and lastly Jeffrey Slavin: a philanthropist and human rights activist will all be honored for their sacrifices in contributing to human and civil rights.

The county will hold a virtual program to honor them on Sunday December 27th at 4 pm.

Watch live on cable: Xfinity 6 HD 996 rcn 6 HD 1056 fios 30; live streaming to the web: county cable montgomery; http://fb.com/countycablemoco and https://www.youtube.com/user/kingmanbgcdc.