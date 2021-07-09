Six Flags mass vaccination site to close on Saturday

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — On Saturday, one of Maryland’s largest mass vaccination sites will close its doors.

Five months after opening as the first mass vaccination site in the state, the Six Flags site in Bowie is shutting down.

“Ramping up these mass vaccination sites as fast as we did helped us crush the curve one last time, and in the process, these sites became models for other states and countries to follow,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “The most lasting legacy of the sites may be the individual stories of the people who received life-saving vaccines, and how much those moments meant to them and their families. I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building these sites, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who staffed them rain or shine.”

The site administered nearly 340,000 vaccinations, with a peak of 5,000 vaccinations per day.

