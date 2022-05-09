FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Heads up for Frederick County drivers. If you haven’t noticed the sinkhole on Monocacy Blvd., you won’t be able to miss it.

The massive hole in the road crosses four lanes of traffic and has the road blocked by the south street intersection.

We talked to the emergency management director and he said the sinkhole is a direct result of the limestone in this area of the county.

While we don’t see sinkholes very often, the county knows this can be an issue around the rock quarry and officials were monitoring the exact spot in the middle of last week.

The heavy rain caused part of the road to cave in, but a water main break led to the massive hole that’s currently leading to a detour.

Jack Markey, director of emergency management, Frederick County said, “A swift response from the city, public works team cut the water on both sides of the water main break and enabled them to limit the damage through that quick action, so it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The city has not released a timeline for when the road will be repaired, but Markey said it should take weeks before the road is open again.