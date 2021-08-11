Simon Turner Memorial Garden receives Frederick County Association of Realtors community project fund

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick family is honoring their son Simon after he unexpectedly died at only 2-years-old by building a splash pad fountain for the community and they are one step closer to construction after being selected by the Frederick County Association of Realtors chose them as the recipients of funds for their community project.

The association will be celebrating 100 years in 2022 and says they are proud of launching this fund that represents their continued effort to give back.

“It’s beautiful because this celebration we are having and we’re getting behind this project, which ties into the history of this area,” said Terry Lascola, President of FCAR Board of Directors.

“People that would like to see this project come to fruition because the more positive feedback we can get from the most people.. the better,” said Brent Turner, Simon’s dad.

The next stage is presenting an MOU to parks and recreation for review.