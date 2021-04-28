Simon Turner Memorial Garden holds public information meeting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After the loss of their son, a family from Frederick wants to honor his memory while also giving back to the community.

Two years ago, the Turner family lost their 22-year-old son Simon tragically and unexpectedly. Following his death, the family received a significant donation, so they decided to give back to the community.

Brent Turner, Simon’s dad, said, “It’s been a difficult couple of years for us and this project has really been a way for us to keep Simon as a major part of our lives.”

There are four potential sites at Baker Park and after years of working with local organizations and public leaders, the family is asking for the community’s feedback and is presenting preliminary designs.

If you missed the online meeting to give feedback on the plan, here is a survey to still participate.