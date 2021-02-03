Silver Spring teenager charged after stabbing 7-eleven employee, shoplifting

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old after he reportedly shoplifted from a Germantown 7-Eleven and then stabbed an employee.

Police say they reported to the 7-Eleven on Crystal Rock Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. Police say David Nichols of Silver Spring stabbed a 21-year-old employee after the employee followed Nichols outside the store to confront him for shoplifting.

Police say Nichols stabbed the employee in the upper torso with a knife and then fled on foot. The employee was treated for his injuries by emergency responders, and he and a witness gave police a description of Nichols.

Officers later saw Nichols running down Aircraft Drive. Police detained Nichols and found the stolen property on him.

Nichols is being held without bond and charged as an adult. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, theft less than $100, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.