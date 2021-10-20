Silver Spring robbery video released

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On Oct. 9, 2021 an armed robbery occurred in Silver Spring at the intersection of Sligo and Chicago Avenue.

The robbery involved a woman getting assaulted and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

Video surveillance shows the victim was walking at the intersection, when the suspect came up from behind her, punched her in the face, then threatened to shoot her. The suspect then took off with the victims cell phone

The victim described the suspect as a black male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall,150 lbs, in his early 20’s, with black short twists that had turquoise tips, wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

You can see the video here.