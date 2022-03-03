Montgomery Housing Partnership set up fund to help get families clothing and shelter

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Many residents are feeling the impact of a violent explosion in Silver Spring.

“It sounded like a bomb or something. I was thinking there was an explosion,” one resident said.

‘Shocked’ is what many nearby residents felt early Thursday morning, and the tragic sounds that followed, one woman can’t seem to forget.

“I still have the screaming. It’s still in my head. There’s a lot of chaos right now,” resident Krisham Bashyl stated.

The blast was so strong, it shook homes many yards away.

“I heard ‘BOOM’ and I said, ‘Let me step out and see what is happening,’ and I grabbed my son and then we came out,” nearby resident Josephine Gyasibaaye said.

Montgomery County’s fire chief confirmed many residents who live in the building are still unaccounted for, leaving many in fear with a lot of questions.

“I have friends who live in the building. Grew up in the building. I’m hoping they will be alright,” said concerned local, Lucas Intrater.

There is a community center right across the street from where it happened, offering support for those families affected.

There is also a fund set up by the Montgomery Housing Partnership to offer families clothing and shelter.