Silver Spring nonprofit hunts for a cure to pediatric brain cancer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Lilabean Foundation was started after one family’s daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“My main job is I am mother to Lila, our namesake, and Lila was diagnosed with an inoperable multifocal astrocytoma in 2009 when she was just 15 months old,” Nicole Giroux, the Executive Director and founder of Lilabean Foundation, said.

The nonprofit is funding research to search for better treatments and, ultimately, a cure to pediatric brain cancer. Researchers at Children’s National Hospital have received funds from them to pursue research and clinical trials.

Dr. Lindsay Kilburn, a pediatric neuro-oncologist at Children’s National Hospital, said, “Certainly we hope to find cures, and in the meantime, we hope to find therapies that allow kids to be kids that have less side effects both in the short term when they’re still going through treatment, but also in the long term.”

Researchers such as Dr. Kilburn and Dr. Brian Rood, the medical director of the Brain Tumor Institute at the Children’s National Hospital, often look to grants from foundations due to strict requirements placed on many government funds.

“Another aspect of foundations is they’re not so rigid as federal funding organizations are,” Dr. Rood said.

Funding from the Lilabean Foundation gave them the opportunity to go forward with their current clinical trial.

Dr. Kilburn stated, “The reality is that really we had enough information, just not the kind of funding we needed to move forward until some time ago, so I’m so incredibly grateful to the Lilabean Foundation for really making this a reality.”

The Lilabean Foundation was founded in Giroux’s backyard in 2011. They are currently approaching their tenth anniversary, and while there have been advancements in treatment, they still hope for further advancements and treatments that are meant for children with less harmful side effects than some current treatments have.

Eric McAndrew, a board member of the Lilabean Foundation, said that almost 350 children each month are diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer.

“After hearing the stories of the people, of the survivors, and even the stories of the families who lost a child, it’s hard to not want to be a part of it and want to do more,” McAndrew said.

Giroux said, “Something we’ve talked a lot about as we plan for this big year, this 10-year celebration, is that how we have as a foundation outlived so many children, and so my hope is that we can flip that… And one day there’s no need for foundations like the Lilabean Foundation.”