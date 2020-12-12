Silver Spring most generous city of 2020

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Silver Spring topped GoFundMe’s list of most generous cities in their annual giving report of 2020. This report has been going on for around four years.

“It’s an affirmation of who we are as a community,” said Reemberto Rodriguez, the director of the Silver Spring region.

This list is based off of donations per capita from different cities around the nation.

“What we’ve seen this year is just a massive outpouring of support from silver spring for small businesses that were facing having closures because of shelter in place order, and also everyone coming around to rally around nay families that were experiencing losses this year,” said Heidi Hagberg with GoFundMe.

“Stories like this are told ten times over throughout Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Long Branch, Four Corners… and these are neighborhoods where people genuinely care,” said Rodriguez.

Silver Spring was joined by Rockville in the top 10, marking two cities in Maryland as some of the most generous in the nation.

“Rockville is a place where neighbors help each other, we pride ourselves on that and people move here and stay here because of it,” Marylou Berg, the director of communication at Rockville said in an email.

Despite being hit hard by COVID-19 and other issues, people were still able to give back in Silver Spring and Rockville as well as throughout the country.

“Despite the hardships that we all have faced, people really came together and had this demonstration of hope,” said Hagberg.

Rodriguez said, “We live here. These are our neighbors, this is not some theoretical other continent stuff. The fact that we’re a giving community means that the folks who can are doing that.”