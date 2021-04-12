Silver Spring man sentenced for possession of child pornography

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Silver Spring man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Anjan Ghosh Tagore

According to authorities, Anjan Ghosh Tagore had 105 video files of child pornography stored on his computer.

Judge Peter Messite ordered the 48-year-old to surrender his electronic devices and pay $3,000 in restitution. Tagore will also serve 18 months for violating his supervised release from a previous child pornography conviction.

After his sentence is complete, he will have a lifetime supervised release.